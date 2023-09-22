UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
This is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

Serious allegations made against youth group home in Harwinton
Assault, violence, sex trafficking part of allegations made against Harwinton youth group home
Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road in Hartford on Friday morning.
Gunshot victim found in car at gas station in Hartford
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure
Learn about artificial intelligence at the Connecticut Science Center.
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Artificial intelligence
A study says Paxlovid is not as effective, Disney will slow its role in 'culture wars,' and a...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Paxlovid not as effective, Disney slows 'culture wars' role, CEO adjusts salary