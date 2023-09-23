UConn Sports
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 95 north in Milford is closed Friday night because of a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Department of Transportation said the northbound side is closed between Exits 39A and 39B. The Exit 39A off ramp is closed.

A motorcycle and vehicle were involved, officials said.

The Milford Fire Department said a motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

