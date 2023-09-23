I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 95 north in Milford is closed Friday night because of a deadly motorcycle crash.
The Department of Transportation said the northbound side is closed between Exits 39A and 39B. The Exit 39A off ramp is closed.
A motorcycle and vehicle were involved, officials said.
The Milford Fire Department said a motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was available.
Follow traffic updates HERE.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.