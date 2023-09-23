One killed, two injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Hartford.

Hartford police say they responded to 34 Westland Street on a ShotSpotter notification around 11:00 p.m.

A man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Denzel Bell from Hartford.

Two additional victims, a woman in her forties and a man in his thirties, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They believe these two victims were not the intended targets.

“It is believed that the shots were fired from a passing vehicle,” said Lt. Boisvert from Hartford Police.

The incident is still under investigation by Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division.

No other information was immediately available.

