UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

One killed, two injured in Hartford shooting

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Hartford.

Hartford police say they responded to 34 Westland Street on a ShotSpotter notification around 11:00 p.m.

A man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Denzel Bell from Hartford.

Two additional victims, a woman in her forties and a man in his thirties, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They believe these two victims were not the intended targets.

“It is believed that the shots were fired from a passing vehicle,” said Lt. Boisvert from Hartford Police.

The incident is still under investigation by Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road in Hartford on Friday morning.
Gunshot victim found in car at gas station in Hartford
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Police lights
Teenager dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford
Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend
Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend