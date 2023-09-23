UConn Sports
Police anticipate arrest in fatal pedestrian crash in Griswold

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are anticipating an arrest to be made in a fatal pedestrian crash in Griswold.

Police said the crash happened on North Main Street near Green Ave in Jewett City around 7:50 Friday evening.

According to police the victim was a 50-year-old woman.

Police said they identified a suspect and their vehicle. Police are looking to make an arrest in this incident.

Main Street was closed for roughly four hours while police were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Brett (860) 848-6540.

