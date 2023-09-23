UConn Sports
Police investigate bomb threat called in to New Haven Pride Center

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a bomb threat called in to the New Haven Pride Center on Saturday.

The threat was called into 84 Orange Street Saturday afternoon and gave a timeline of 1:00 p.m., emergency officials said.

That address is the New Haven Pride Center according to New Haven’s Chamber of Commerce website.

The area is blocked off from Orange to Crown Streets, and to Chapel and State Streets.

People in the area are sheltering in place according to New Haven’s emergency operations director, Rick Fontana.

Police and fire personnel are in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details

