Referee shortage causes problems for fall sports

While fall sports are underway, referee crews across the state are understaffed.
By Hector Molina
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - While fall sports are underway, referee crews across the state are understaffed.

Shortages have caused for several games to be under-officiated, rescheduled or even cancelled.

Referee’s across Connecticut are blowing their final whistle.

They say it’s not due to a lack of money, it is a lack of sportsmanship across all sports.

“It takes a lot to be a referee to be honest with you, especially when you’re dealing with parents,” said Peter Palermino, CT International Association of Approved Basketball Officials.

According to Palermino, some arguments have escalated.

“In some cases, there’s been physical contact in incidents across the country. But it’s frustrating for our people to keep doing that,” Palermino said.

He has been seeing a shortage of referees in CT, a state that offers nearly $100 a game for most sports, and some of the country’s best wages for high school basketball refs.

“We’re one of the top 3 in the country as far as game fees,” said Palermino.

Jose Sandoval is an assigner for the US Soccer Federation.

He says three officials is the standard for high school games, but some have had to go on wither fewer refs than usual.

“Sometimes we ended up with 2, which should not be that way. But there’s referees who don’t show up, especially this time of the year,” Sandoval said.

Zerrell Stawlings officiates football at all levels for the Independent Sports Official Alliance.

He says the pandemic is part of the reason for the referee shortage.

“As we’ve seen from the pandemic, there’s a sense of entitlement from people feeling they could express themselves anyway they want,” Stawlings said.

Stawlings says keeping referee’s on the sidelines starts with better behavior from the athletes on the field, and parents in the stands.

“We get it, there’s bad officials and bad apples, but don’t take that out on every official,” Stawlings said. “Cheer for them, be thankful for what they’re doing. But remember, we as officials are trying to arbitrate the game and keep it level for both sides. We really don’t favor one team over the other.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

