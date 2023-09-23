Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing 13-year-old out of Waterbury.

Jayme Serrano has been missing since Wednesday, according to authorities.

Serrano has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′5″ tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police said Serrano was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

