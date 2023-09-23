UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Waterbury

Jayme Serrano.
Jayme Serrano.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing 13-year-old out of Waterbury.

Jayme Serrano has been missing since Wednesday, according to authorities.

Serrano has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′5″ tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police said Serrano was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
Motorcycle crash
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Waterbury Police Department holds car seat safety clinic
Waterbury Police Department holds car seat safety clinic
Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day
Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day