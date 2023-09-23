SOMETHING’S COOKING: Top Dog Hot Dog owner reminisces on 43 years after announcing retirement

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A trail blazing restaurant owner is about to close one chapter and begin another.

In 1980, Andrea Spaulding started Top Dog Hot Dog in Portland.

“The beginning was really unique because being a woman everybody would stop; they couldn’t believe that I was here selling,” said Spaulding.

Forty-three years have gone by and she’s still here selling out of her iconic hot dog trailer set behind a classic cab on Route 66.

Spauling said, “Portland is an amazing town with amazing people who accepted me and made me what I am.”

It’s hard to choose what to get on the menu. Everything has fantastic flavors from the homemade chili dogs to the Cajun dogs topped with spicy New Orleans relish.

Along with the food being top notch, Spaulding has a gift for connecting with people.

“They’ll tell me stories about how their grandparents brought them after a haircut or after school if they were in kindergarten and came for lunch,” said Spaulding.

People enjoy the food Spaulding makes but what they remember is how she makes them feel.

Spaulding said, “that’s what I wanted to happen, but I never knew it would happen.”

However, even great things must come to an end because on Saturday she will celebrate her retirement with one final shift at Top Dog Hot Dog.

“People ask me what they can bring, and I say bring Kleenex, because I’m going to need a lot of it,” said Spaulding. “It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye.”

Spaulding has made many fond memories and is forever grateful to everyone especially her husband Alan most of all.

Over the past 43 years, Alan has had to share her with the community.

“People come here number one because they think we have great food but also to spend time with my wife, and it’s been very emotional,” said Alan.

Spaulding never had children of her own, but she’s built a huge family at Top Dog Hot Dog.

“It’s a wonderful life; I’m blessed to be where I am,” said Spaulding.

