UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Teenager dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager has died and three people are in critical condition following a head-on crash on Route 7 in New Milford.

Officials say the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon near the “Made in Brazil” store and and the Italia Mia Restaurant on Danbury Road.

The crash involved three teenagers in one car and two adults in the other, according to Mayor Pete Bass.

The three people in critical condition are between the ages of 18 and 48 years old, Bass said.

The crash shut down the road for several hours and resulted in another crash due to the traffic. A car stopped and was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

New Milford’s accident reconstruction team was called to investigate the first crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road in Hartford on Friday morning.
Gunshot victim found in car at gas station in Hartford
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For A Soggy Weekend Ahead
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford
Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend
Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend
Referee shortage causes problems for fall sports
Referee shortage causes problems for fall sports