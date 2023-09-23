Teenager dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager has died and three people are in critical condition following a head-on crash on Route 7 in New Milford.

Officials say the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon near the “Made in Brazil” store and and the Italia Mia Restaurant on Danbury Road.

The crash involved three teenagers in one car and two adults in the other, according to Mayor Pete Bass.

The three people in critical condition are between the ages of 18 and 48 years old, Bass said.

The crash shut down the road for several hours and resulted in another crash due to the traffic. A car stopped and was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

New Milford’s accident reconstruction team was called to investigate the first crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates

