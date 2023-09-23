UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’

A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas heat.(KHOU via CNN)
By Rekha Muddaraj, KHOU
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A truck driver is now an honorary deputy after he rescued a family from the scorching Houston heat a few weeks ago.

Mark Sellers, a truck driver for H-E-B, says he saw the couple with an infant on the side of the road having car trouble.

According to Sellers, the heat index was over 100 degrees that day, so he pulled over and let the family cool off in his vehicle while they called for help.

“I’m glad I was there. I am not one for attention, but this is a feel-good story,” Sellers said.

The Mizell family said Sellers is their hero for helping them and their 8-week-old daughter during rush hour traffic.

“You don’t expect to ever be in a situation like that. And it was just terrifying,” said first-time mother Starla Mizell. “I know that he was a vessel for God to help us. I know that for sure.”

Sellers was celebrated on Thursday for his actions. His colleagues said helping others comes naturally to him.

According to the company, Sellers has been an employee for 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

Latest News

Waterbury Police Department holds car seat safety clinic
Waterbury Police Department holds car seat safety clinic
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day
Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day