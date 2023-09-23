UConn Sports
UConn falls in straight sets to St John’s in Big East Opener

The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conn. (WFSB) - St. John’s Knocks off the UConn Huskies in 3 sets Friday Night in Queens, NY to open Big East Conference Play.

St John’s took set one 25-18…  Things didn’t get much better for UConn is the second set as the Red Storm won 25-13…

The third set also saw the Red Storm jump out to a big advantage… St John’s took set number 3  25-13..

UConn’s offensive production was led by Grad Student Cera Powell who had 8 kills.

UConn will stay on the road Saturday afternoon taking on Seton Hall..  UConn’s record now stands at 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the Big East..

UConn’s next Home game will be against Marquette on Saturday September 30th at 1pm at the UConn Volleyball Center.

