UConn falls in straight sets to St John’s in Big East Opener

Conn. (WFSB) - St. John’s Knocks off the UConn Huskies in 3 sets Friday Night in Queens, NY to open Big East Conference Play.

St John’s took set one 25-18… Things didn’t get much better for UConn is the second set as the Red Storm won 25-13…

The third set also saw the Red Storm jump out to a big advantage… St John’s took set number 3 25-13..

UConn’s offensive production was led by Grad Student Cera Powell who had 8 kills.

UConn will stay on the road Saturday afternoon taking on Seton Hall.. UConn’s record now stands at 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the Big East..

UConn’s next Home game will be against Marquette on Saturday September 30th at 1pm at the UConn Volleyball Center.

