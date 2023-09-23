UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day

Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day
By Susan Raff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Friday is Stand Down Day in Connecticut.

On this day, we honor Veterans by connecting them with benefits and services.

Anthony Beale is a veteran helping other veterans.

“It’s good to talk to everyone because some of the Veterans don’t know,” said Beale, a Vietnam Veteran.

Beale was only 17 when he went to Vietnam. He remembers the war and what it was like coming home.

“It was real hard real hard, I had to take my uniform off when I got to the airport. That’s how bad it was,” Beale said.

The Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill was one of five sites across the state where Veterans could get legal help, healthcare and apply for a driver’s license.

“Our team is following our motto today serving those who served during this annual event that has occurred here on this campus for the last three decades,” said Ron Welch, Commissioner for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About 300 veterans live at the VA home in Rocky Hill but there are many others who struggle with homelessness.

“People here are well taken care of but on the outside in different towns, different areas you find it and it’s hard to understand it and we can’t get them to come in,” said Monty, a Vietnam Veteran.

This event is held every year and there are many different services to help our Veterans. It’s also a chance for Veterans to connect with one another because they share a very strong bond.

“We are still trying to get them to come in,” said John Milakin, Vietnam Veteran.

Milakin is another Veteran trying to help others.

“They just need to be aware of what’s out there and go get it or somebody that needs something and push them to get it,” Milakin said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

Latest News

DOT considering changes to bus and rail service
DOT considering changes to rail and bus service
Harwinton youth group home under investigation
DCF involved after allegations of violence at a Harwinton youth group home
New Britain neighborhood remembers victim killed in crash
New Britain neighborhood remembers woman struck, killed by officer
DOT considering changes to bus and rail service
DOT considering changes to bus and rail service