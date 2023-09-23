Veterans connected with benefits, services on Stand Down Day

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Friday is Stand Down Day in Connecticut.

On this day, we honor Veterans by connecting them with benefits and services.

Anthony Beale is a veteran helping other veterans.

“It’s good to talk to everyone because some of the Veterans don’t know,” said Beale, a Vietnam Veteran.

Beale was only 17 when he went to Vietnam. He remembers the war and what it was like coming home.

“It was real hard real hard, I had to take my uniform off when I got to the airport. That’s how bad it was,” Beale said.

The Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill was one of five sites across the state where Veterans could get legal help, healthcare and apply for a driver’s license.

“Our team is following our motto today serving those who served during this annual event that has occurred here on this campus for the last three decades,” said Ron Welch, Commissioner for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About 300 veterans live at the VA home in Rocky Hill but there are many others who struggle with homelessness.

“People here are well taken care of but on the outside in different towns, different areas you find it and it’s hard to understand it and we can’t get them to come in,” said Monty, a Vietnam Veteran.

This event is held every year and there are many different services to help our Veterans. It’s also a chance for Veterans to connect with one another because they share a very strong bond.

“We are still trying to get them to come in,” said John Milakin, Vietnam Veteran.

Milakin is another Veteran trying to help others.

“They just need to be aware of what’s out there and go get it or somebody that needs something and push them to get it,” Milakin said.

