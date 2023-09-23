Waterbury Police Department holds car seat safety clinic

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Nearly half of all child car seats are not installed correctly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In honor of child passenger safety week, Waterbury police is trying to fix those numbers.

The department held a car seat safety clinic on Friday.

Waterbury police go piece by piece and car by car, hosting regular child seat safety clinics.

Friday’s timed perfectly with child passenger safety week.

The Brass City has four certified car seat technicians.

They were joined by techs from other police departments giving free installation checks to those who rolled up.

“Just little adjustments not many,” said Taylor, of Watertown. “It wasn’t as tight as it possibly could be.”

“It is a pretty intensive weeklong course to really understand the mechanics,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Bessette said technicians look for improper seat anchoring, like a clip in the wrong place.

They make sure the seat is the right size for the child’s weight.

It’s not just the child’s age that matters.

“There’s a shelf life on them based on the manufacturer standards,” said Bessette. “We find a lot of times that they are expired.”

“Back in my day the car seats were easy,” said Francesca Dambra.

“They’re getting harder to put in and harder to adjust,” said Diane McGeever, a grandmother.

Waterbury police said that while 195 children were injured in crashes last year there were no fatalities.

“Having a right seat installed the right way can reduce the chances of an injury up to 71-percent,” Besstte said.

It’s easy to get frustrated solving a puzzle, but in the jigsaw of car seat safety, there’s someone willing to help Waterbury families ensure the pieces are a perfect fit.

