UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.(Library Of Congress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert through Monday AM
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance rumors
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
WFSB File
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University