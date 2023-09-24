Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A family is searching for their missing dog after a criminal stole their car last night, while the dog was still inside.

Police found the suspect and the car, but the dog, Luna, is still out there.

Luna is a Pitbull mix.

She is sixty pounds and is wearing a pink collar with flowers.

Luna, Pitbull mix. (WFSB)

Luna was riding in Jeff Bellemare’s car last night when he got out briefly to deliver food.

That is when a suspect stole his car, with Luna inside.

Middletown police tracked down the car, and eventually, OnStar personnel disabled the car so officers could catch up and arrest the suspected driver, 19-year-old Malik Awuah.

Luna was not found.

Police say the suspect told officers that he left Luna on the road shortly after stealing the car.

Officers think she was dumped near the intersection of South Main Street and Pameacha Avenue.

Since last night, Bellemare and other volunteers have been all around Middletown searching for Luna.

“I could’ve cared less about my car, it’s the dog. She’s my daughter’s dog, we got her for emotional support for my daughter,” said Bellemare. “Any help, any sightings, even if you think it might be her and you’re not 100% sure you know, please let us know. We just want our Luna home.”

The family is now offering a cash reward for anyone who returns Luna to them.

If you see Luna, Bellemare asks that you to call 203-440-6216, or Middletown Police.

