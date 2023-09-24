UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside

A family is searching for their missing dog after a criminal stole their car last night, while the dog was still inside.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A family is searching for their missing dog after a criminal stole their car last night, while the dog was still inside.

Police found the suspect and the car, but the dog, Luna, is still out there.

Luna is a Pitbull mix.

She is sixty pounds and is wearing a pink collar with flowers.

Luna, Pitbull mix.
Luna, Pitbull mix.(WFSB)

Luna was riding in Jeff Bellemare’s car last night when he got out briefly to deliver food.

That is when a suspect stole his car, with Luna inside.

Middletown police tracked down the car, and eventually, OnStar personnel disabled the car so officers could catch up and arrest the suspected driver, 19-year-old Malik Awuah.

Luna was not found.

Police say the suspect told officers that he left Luna on the road shortly after stealing the car.

Officers think she was dumped near the intersection of South Main Street and Pameacha Avenue.

Since last night, Bellemare and other volunteers have been all around Middletown searching for Luna.

“I could’ve cared less about my car, it’s the dog. She’s my daughter’s dog, we got her for emotional support for my daughter,” said Bellemare. “Any help, any sightings, even if you think it might be her and you’re not 100% sure you know, please let us know. We just want our Luna home.”

The family is now offering a cash reward for anyone who returns Luna to them.

If you see Luna, Bellemare asks that you to call 203-440-6216, or Middletown Police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert through Monday AM
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
WFSB File
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting
New Britain neighborhood remembers victim killed in crash
New Britain neighborhood remembers woman struck, killed by officer
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert through Monday AM