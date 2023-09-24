Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Mahl Avenue.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m.
Police were called to 39 Mahl Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Officers located a 20-year-old male victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
