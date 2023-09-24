UConn Sports
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Mahl Avenue.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Police were called to 39 Mahl Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 20-year-old male victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

