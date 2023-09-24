Hundreds of trucks gather at Wishes on Wheels to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of truck drivers and volunteers gathered in East Hartford on Sunday, aiming to raise money for a great cause.

The yearly event is called Wishes on Wheels, which is held rain or shine; more than 100 Connecticut Make-A-Wish families attend.

The memorable event allows children to get behind the wheel of giant trucks and other fascinating vehicles.

Their families participated in a convoy that left Rentschler Field on Sunday, traveling on local highways, I-84 and I-384.

Funds from the event will help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, providing joy when they need it most.

After the parade, attendees were invited back to Rentschler Field at noon, where a carnival-like celebration with family-friendly activities occurred.

Despite the rain, there was no need to pump the brakes this morning, “it’s not going to get us down”, shared Kathy So, one of the parents attending the event.

Wishes on Wheels is vitally important for children like Kathy’s 10-year-old daughter, Ziva.

Due to fundraising efforts, she was able to get her wish granted, “I went to Disney”, Ziva shared.

Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces while continuing a mission to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses.

If you are interested in donating to Make-A-Wish, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.