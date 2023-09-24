UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hundreds of trucks gather at Wishes on Wheels to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT

Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT
Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of truck drivers and volunteers gathered in East Hartford on Sunday, aiming to raise money for a great cause.

The yearly event is called Wishes on Wheels, which is held rain or shine; more than 100 Connecticut Make-A-Wish families attend.

The memorable event allows children to get behind the wheel of giant trucks and other fascinating vehicles.

Their families participated in a convoy that left Rentschler Field on Sunday, traveling on local highways, I-84 and I-384.

Funds from the event will help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, providing joy when they need it most.

After the parade, attendees were invited back to Rentschler Field at noon, where a carnival-like celebration with family-friendly activities occurred.

Despite the rain, there was no need to pump the brakes this morning, “it’s not going to get us down”, shared Kathy So, one of the parents attending the event.

Wishes on Wheels is vitally important for children like Kathy’s 10-year-old daughter, Ziva.

Due to fundraising efforts, she was able to get her wish granted, “I went to Disney”, Ziva shared.

Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces while continuing a mission to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses.

If you are interested in donating to Make-A-Wish, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
FORECAST: A First Alert for periods of rain, heaviest Sunday PM
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Some Potential Downpours
I-95 north closed in Milford due to deadly motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
New Haven Police Generic
Police investigate bomb threat made against New Haven Pride Center

Latest News

FORECAST: A First Alert for periods of rain, heaviest Sunday PM
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Some Potential Downpours
Weekend fall festivals canceled, postponed due to inclement weather
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
Hundreds are expected to gather at Lighthouse Point Park on Sunday morning, rain or shine.
Rain or Shine: Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday in New Haven