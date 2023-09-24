UConn Sports
Police intervene after knife incident at Branford High School football game

Cell phone ban at Branford High School
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An incident between minors involving a knife at a Branford High School football game resulted in police intervention.

The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tranberg, said the incident took place last night during the schools football game.

There were no injuries, according to Dr. Tranberg.

Branford police officers, as well as a security guard, were on site when the altercation occurred and were able to provide immediate assistance.

“While privacy rights prohibit the Branford Public Schools from providing any information regarding specific students, safety and security is our priority. Any threats or actions jeopardizing members of our learning community are taken seriously and the District, in collaboration with the Branford Police Department, will continue to carry out appropriate measures to keep our schools safe.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tranberg

