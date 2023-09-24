Rain or Shine: Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The 2023 Greater New Haven Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held rain or shine on Sunday morning in New Haven.

Hundreds will grab umbrellas, put on ponchos, and gather at Lighthouse Point Park beginning at 9 a.m.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support, and research.

There are 80 thousand people in Connecticut living with Alzheimer’s disease, and twice as many caregivers; many are unpaid family members.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says they hope to raise $360,000; close to 1,000 people have registered for the walk.

“The 6 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year in Connecticut are more important than ever as the need to raise awareness grows,” said Ginny Hanbridge, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter. “We are in a new era of treatment, with two FDA-approved medications available for those in the early stages of dementia. It is critical for people to know we are there for them from pre-diagnosis all the way through this journey.”

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m.

To register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Greater New Haven, go to act.alz.org/greaternewhaven or alz.org/walk to find out more.

