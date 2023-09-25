UConn Sports
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

