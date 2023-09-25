Claim your free COVID tests starting today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut health officials urged residents to claim free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The Biden Administrations opened up the ordering process to people on Monday from the website COVIDTests.gov.

The Connecticut Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that households may order up to four free tests through the website. It said the tests were intended for use through the end of the year and will detect the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.

Connecticut residents were also encouraged to visit COVIDTests.gov to see if the expiration dates of any test kits they currently have at home have been extended.

“These at-home tests are an important component of the COVID-19 toolbox that we have at our disposal,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, Department of Public Health. “In addition to these at-home tests, all people 6 months and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine. If you are sick (e.g., fever, respiratory symptoms) please stay home. Consider wearing a high-quality mask when respiratory viruses are circulating at high levels in your community. These are all the ways we can continue to protect ourselves and manage this virus.”

Juthani said that the hope was that COVID-19 would follow the trajectory of other respiratory illnesses including influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Respiratory disease season typically runs from Oct. through April. Individuals were encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for the latest guidance.

The DPH said Connecticut residents can contact their health care provider to receive the updated COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time or they can make an appointment at a retail pharmacy, such as CVS and Walgreens. Patients can visit www.vaccines.gov to find a location for COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.