Dump truck rolls over off I-395 in Plainfield

A dump truck driver rolled the vehicle over on I-395 north in Plainfield the morning of Sept....
A dump truck driver rolled the vehicle over on I-395 north in Plainfield the morning of Sept. 25, according to firefighters.(Plainfield Fire Co. #1)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver was transported to a hospital after the truck rolled over on a highway in Plainfield.

Plainfield firefighters said it happened on Interstate 395 north just before exit 32.

Traffic on I-395 was said to be reduced to a single lane.

There’s no word on how serious the dump truck driver’s injuries were.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

