Dump truck rolls over off I-395 in Plainfield
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver was transported to a hospital after the truck rolled over on a highway in Plainfield.
Plainfield firefighters said it happened on Interstate 395 north just before exit 32.
Traffic on I-395 was said to be reduced to a single lane.
There’s no word on how serious the dump truck driver’s injuries were.
