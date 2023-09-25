How will a possible federal government shutdown affect CT?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With the federal government facing a potential shutdown this weekend, Channel 3 is trying to find out how this will affect you here in Connecticut.

The answer really depends on if you work for the federal government.

If you do, you face the possibility of being sent home without pay until the government reopens.

But we know federal workers are not the only ones who will feel the effects.

At 12:01 a.m. on October 1st, tens of thousands of federal employees could be without a paycheck, if Congress does not pass a funding plan and shuts down.

“That leads to a cascading effect across everything they have to pay for and fund. So, putting food on the table, to paying their rent or mortgage,” says Wayne Unger, Associate Professor of Law at Quinnipiac University.

During a shutdown, essential workers in law enforcement or public safety, like air traffic controllers, are still expected to show up but work without pay until the government starts up again. Those workers would then receive back pay once things open back up.

On the travel side, some airports may experience disruptions and delays, and passport offices in certain areas could close.

The US Postal Service, social security payments, Medicare and Medicaid would continue.

The same goes for Veteran benefits and Veteran Healthcare according to the Veteran’s Administration.

The VA told us in a statement ...

“In the case of a shutdown, there would be no impact on Veteran healthcare; burials would continue at VA national cemeteries; VA would continue to process and deliver benefits to Veterans, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits; and the Board will continue to process appeals. However, we would not be able to conduct outreach to Veterans; our public-facing regional offices would be closed; and many regular operations like career counseling, transition assistance, and cemetery grounds maintenance would not be available ...”

As for the economy, “As far as the impact to their everyday life to the ordinary citizen, no there is not a significant impact to your day to day. It’s only if this shutdown or looming shutdown continues for an extended period of time, then you’ll begin to see the ripple effects,” says Unger.

Political experts say it is impossible to predict how long a shutdown will last.

Currently, all eyes are on the Republican-led House, which needs to approve 12 bills before passing the debate off to the Senate.

