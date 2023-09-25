UConn Sports
It’s almost fritter time in Southington

Apple Fritters from the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. (file)
Apple Fritters from the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. (file)(@SouthingtonAHF / Twitter)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival returns on Friday.

The annual event runs the weekends of Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 - Oct. 8.

One of the most anticipated items to come out of the festival are always its apple fritters, courtesy of the Zion Lutheran Church.

The festival share a social media post from the church booth about its hours of operation:

  • Sept. 29 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sept. 30 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 1. - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 2 - Oct. 5 - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 7 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 8 - TBA to 5 p.m.

More information on the festival itself can be found on its website here.

