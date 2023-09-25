UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Kidnapped teen rescued from California motel room after 4 days of being held hostage

The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a...
The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, California.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom.

The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Santa Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. A doorbell camera recorded the kidnapping.

The kidnappers called the teen’s mother from a Mexican phone number and demanded $500,000, saying it should be delivered to Nogales, Mexico, federal prosecutors said. The men repeatedly called her over the four days and threatening to harm her son if the family did not pay.

The suspects also took a video that showed the teenager being forced to read from a script saying the abduction was his father’s fault for an incident that allegedly occurred in New York, authorities said. The script said the father knew what he stole, and the video was sent to the boy’s mother.

“Few things can be as terrorizing to a parent as having your child kidnapped and held for ransom under threat of physical harm,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

The captors, three men in their 20s, were charged federally with kidnapping and could face life in prison if convicted. They are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement used a Facebook Marketplace posting and the doorbell camera footage to track the victim and the suspects to Santa Maria. At least one firearm was recovered from the motel.

Authorities found the boy lying on the floor in a corner of the motel room. The family did not pay the ransom, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert through this morning for more rain
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Oil prices have risen. That’s making gas more expensive for US drivers and helping Russia’s war
The Secretary of the State held a press conference addressing the allegations of absentee...
Judge expected to rule on suits filed over Bridgeport ballot tampering claims
Median household income growth grew in CT, Rite Aid plans to close stores, and child labor...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Household income growth, Rite Aid to close stores, child labor investigations
A vigil was scheduled for a New Milford teen who was killed in a crash on Friday.
VIDEO: Vigil set for New Milford teen
A judge is expected to rule on claims of ballot tampering during Bridgeport’s mayoral primary...
VIDEO: Judge to rule on lawsuits filed over Bridgeport ballot tampering case