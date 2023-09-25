UConn Sports
Man accused of inappropriately touching a minor, exposing himself

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police said they arrested a man for both intentionally exposing himself to and inappropriately touching a minor.

They identified the suspect as Thomas Wrinn, 61.

Thomas Wrinn is accused of exposing himself to a minor and inappropriately touching a minor, according to Meriden police.(Meriden police)

The case was forwarded to the Meriden Police Department Detective Division’s Special Crimes Unit.

“Through rigorous investigative efforts, including multiple interviews and search warrants, probable cause was found and an arrest warrant was obtained for Wrinn,” police said.

The warrant was served at Wrinn’s home on Thursday.

He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Wrinn was later released after posting a $50,000 court-set surety bond.

“We at the Meriden Police Department are wholeheartedly committed to protecting children,” police said. “We understand the impact of these crimes on the victims and their families. We partner with outside agencies to help provide services to the affected victims and their families. It is the policy of the Meriden Police Department to fully investigate every allegation of crimes against children that are brought to our agency’s attention.”

