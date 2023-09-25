Police: 56-year-old found with stolen items valued at $20K

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police responded to an active burglary at a commercial building in the area of Bradley Street.

The caller stated that a male with a goatee and glasses, operating a silver BMW was currently inside the building actively stealing items.

Police identified the suspect as John Kraszewski, 56, of East Haven with all the stolen items valued at approximately $20,000.00.

Initially police arrived on scene and located the BMW leaving the scene; they quickly lost sight of it after it fled at a high rate of speed.

It was later determined that the BMW used in this incident had been stolen.

Investigators ultimately caught up with Kraszewski inside the Birches Condo Complex and took him into custody without incident.

Kraszewski was operating the stolen BMW with various stolen items including the items stolen from the Bradley Street commercial building.

He was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

It was determined that Kraszewski had several outstanding arrest warrants which were also served on him.

Kraszewski was charged with the following:

Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, in violation of C.G.S. 53a-108

Larceny in the First Degree, in violation of C.G.S. 53a-122

Possession of a Controlled Substance, in violation of C.G.S. 21a-279(a)(1)

Burglary in the Second Degree, in violation of C.G.S. 53a-102

An arrest warrant for being in possession of the stolen BMW will be forthcoming. In total, Kraszewski was held on $141,000.00 in bonds.

He faced a judge on Monday at G.A. 23, 121 Elm Street, New Haven, CT.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.