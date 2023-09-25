Some applicants denied for Hartford’s flooding compensation program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford’s flood compensation program has opened, but several applicants are saying their applications for compensation have been denied.

The program was set up by the state comptroller’s office and launched at the beginning of September.

The five-million-dollar program was created to give relief to residents who were impacted by flooding and sewage issues in Hartford’s north end.

However, activists say the funding is not reaching the people who need it most and several applications for compensation have been denied.

In a statement, the comptroller’s office said:

“As outlined in the legislation, qualified applicants must both own property and live in Hartford. We are encouraging them to still submit applications so that my office has a holistic view of the community needs.”

Activists say this contingency isn’t helping everyone who was impacted.

“Why do you have to fill out a W-9 and why are business owners now rejected and denied because they don’t live in Hartford?” said activist Bridgette Prince.

“It is not a just thing. It’s an injustice to the people who live here, who also pay taxes,” said attorney Cynthia Jennings.

94 applications have cleared the preliminary review process. Those who have been denied can appeal the decision within 30 days. Questions can be directed to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov.

Below is a list of requirements to apply for Hartford’s flooding compensation program from Comptroller Scanlon:

In order to obtain reimbursement, property owners who believe they are eligible must:

Visit osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Avenue, Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application.

Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov , Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106).

Await claim review by the program administrator.

If notified by the grant administrator they are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector.

Await inspection report review by the program administrator.

Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant’s residential address listed on the application.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.