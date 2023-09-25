UConn Sports
Tree comes down on road in Wolcott, knocks out power

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Power was knocked out to a neighborhood in Wolcott when a tree came down in the area on Monday.

According to Wolcott police, power was said to be out on Central Avenue.

They said the tree came down, fell on power lines, which then fell onto a town crew truck. No one was hurt.

Police cited Eversource, which said the power should be restored by 1:15 p.m.

