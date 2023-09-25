UConn football vs. Rice: How to watch

HOUSTON, TX (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut unveiled information about how and when to watch its football team’s matchup against Rice University.

UConn is set to face off against Rice on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. EST.

Fans can stream it on ESPN+.

Then, follow Channel 3 for complete post-game coverage.

The game will be the first-ever match-up between the two schools.

The Huskies have a return home match-up against the Owls in 2028.

Next up for the Huskies, is Utah State at home in East Hartford. That game was set for Saturday at noon.

