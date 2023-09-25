UConn’s Azzi Fudd holds basketball camp at Coventry High School

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut basketball season may still be several weeks away, but guard Azzi Fudd has been teaching her skills.

Fudd held a basketball camp at Coventry High School on Sunday.

It was her second session of the weekend. The first was in Bristol on Saturday.

A couple of helpful hands were also there to teach campers skills. Paige Bueckers was one of them. Ines Bettencourt was there too.

Fudd said she relished her time away from the court when she spoke with every child in attendance.

In fact, she said it was her favorite part.

First night at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs is right around the corner. It’s set for Oct. 13.

The Huskies start their season with an exhibition against Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 4.

