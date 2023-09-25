UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn’s Azzi Fudd holds basketball camp at Coventry High School

UConn guard Azzi Fudd participated in a basketball camp at Coventry High School on Sunday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut basketball season may still be several weeks away, but guard Azzi Fudd has been teaching her skills.

Fudd held a basketball camp at Coventry High School on Sunday.

It was her second session of the weekend. The first was in Bristol on Saturday.

A couple of helpful hands were also there to teach campers skills. Paige Bueckers was one of them. Ines Bettencourt was there too.

Fudd said she relished her time away from the court when she spoke with every child in attendance.

In fact, she said it was her favorite part.

First night at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs is right around the corner. It’s set for Oct. 13.

The Huskies start their season with an exhibition against Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school senior dies, three people in critical condition following head-on crash on Route 7
High school senior dies, 3 people critical from head-on Route 7 crash
Monday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert through this morning for more rain
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
Stolen vehicle, suspect found; family dog still missing

Latest News

Azzi Fudd - WFSB
UConn's Azzi Fudd hold basketball camp at Coventry High School
The UConn Huskies.
UConn football loses 4th straight game
UConn loses 4th straight game
UConn loses 4th straight game
The UConn Huskies.
UConn falls in straight sets to St John’s in Big East Opener