WWAX announces sports broadcasting partnership with Quinnipiac University

WWAX is coming to a TV near you starting April 4th. Rescan your television to find Channel 27.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3′s sister station, WWAX, announced on Monday a sports broadcasting partnership with Quinnipiac University.

The Wax said it would start by rebroadcasting soccer, volleyball, and other fall sports.

The partnership will eventually include spring sports and more.

“WWAX is very proud to be partnering with Quinnipiac University,” said Dana Neves, WFSB-TV and WWAX regional vice president, General Manager. “We are building a television station to highlight Connecticut’s universities, athletes, and students. QU athletics and academics are integral to that plan and our programming.”

Beyond athletics, the partnership was expected to open doors and create opportunities for Quinnipiac students with internships and exposure to the real world of 24-7 news. It will give Channel 3 access to the best of Connecticut’s future journalists and content creators.

“We have had a great partnership with WFSB for many years, with many School of Communications alums on Channel 3′s airwaves and behind the scenes in the control room and newsroom,” said Terry Bloom, interim dean, School of Communications, Quinnipiac University. “This expansion with WWAX opens up many more possibilities for our students and student-athletes to showcase their talents and maximize their experiential learning opportunities right here in Connecticut.”

How to watch The Wax, WWAX- TV
How to watch The Wax, WWAX- TV(WFSB)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

