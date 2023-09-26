3 people arrested for 2 separate, but related incidents that involved shots fired and a machete

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested for two separate but connected violent incidents in New Fairfield, according to state police.

Troopers charged Thomas Crapa, 32, Briana Dean, 29, and 40-year-old Jose Raul Sandoval with an array of crimes.

State police said they were requested to an address on Bigelow Road on Monday around 12:50 p.m. New Fairfield police reported shots being fired and that they had three people in custody.

State police detectives said the figured out that Sandoval and Crapa were driving their vehicles when they met at an intersection.

Sandoval left his vehicle and approached Crapa and Dean with a machete. Detectives said Sandoval then went back to his vehicle and intentionally rammed it into Carapa’s vehicle.

Crapa then, according to state police, fired a gun in Sandoval’s direction.

Sandoval had a superficial injury from a bullet fragment. He was treated on the scene.

State police said Crapa resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody on a list of gun, assault and interfering with police charges.

Dean told troopers that she had no weapons on her. However, they said a search revealed two handguns with high capacity magazines in her purse.

In addition to weapons charges, she was also charged with various drug-related offenses.

Sandoval was arrested for illegally possessing a weapon on a motor vehicle, assault, threatening, and other charges.

Before that incident happened, Sandoval was involved in a domestic violence incident with an adult female. In that case, he was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and third-degree assault on an elderly victim.

