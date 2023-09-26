Block Island Ferry departures canceled due to conditions

(WFSB) – Block Island Ferry departures were canceled for the rest of the day Tuesday because of sea conditions.

The conditions are not safe for vessels to safely exit and enter Old Harbor, the ferry said.

Service Alert updated: We wish we had better news…All Traditional & High Speed ferry departures are cancelled for today, Tuesday, September 26th. Unfortunately, sea conditions have not improved enough for our vessels to safety exit and enter Old Harbor.https://t.co/X4VFI3Fbzj pic.twitter.com/XtcOaxK6pR — Block Island Ferry (@BlockIsleFerry) September 26, 2023

The ferry has canceled services since Saturday, according to posts on social media.

In a service alert, the ferry said it hopes services will resume on Wednesday.

