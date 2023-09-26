UConn Sports
Block Island Ferry departures canceled due to conditions

By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Block Island Ferry departures were canceled for the rest of the day Tuesday because of sea conditions.

The conditions are not safe for vessels to safely exit and enter Old Harbor, the ferry said.

The ferry has canceled services since Saturday, according to posts on social media.

In a service alert, the ferry said it hopes services will resume on Wednesday.

Travelers can find more information HERE.

