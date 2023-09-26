‘Burger Bash’ at Blue Back Square to benefit Connecticut Foodshare
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Burger joints in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square will go head-to-head on Thursday to help Connecticut Foodshare.
The restaurants that planned to participate in the Blue Back Burger Bash were Fleming’s, World of Beer, The Place 2 Be, Gran Gusto, Rosa Mexicano, Boqueria, and Vinted.
Organizers said each eatery will provide a signature slider burger and guests can vote for their favorite.
Those who attend will see live music, celebrity judges, and more.
Each vote will have a chance to win a $250 gift card to a restaurant of choice.
Organizers said the event was free to attend. To sample, however, people must pre-register at this website with a suggested donation.
To donate directly to Foodshare itself, head here.
The burger bash starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.
