‘Burger Bash’ at Blue Back Square to benefit Connecticut Foodshare

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Burger joints in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square will go head-to-head on Thursday to help Connecticut Foodshare.

The restaurants that planned to participate in the Blue Back Burger Bash were Fleming’s, World of Beer, The Place 2 Be, Gran Gusto, Rosa Mexicano, Boqueria, and Vinted.

Organizers said each eatery will provide a signature slider burger and guests can vote for their favorite.

Those who attend will see live music, celebrity judges, and more.

Each vote will have a chance to win a $250 gift card to a restaurant of choice.

Organizers said the event was free to attend. To sample, however, people must pre-register at this website with a suggested donation.

To donate directly to Foodshare itself, head here.

The burger bash starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

