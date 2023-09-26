UConn Sports
‘Burger Bash’ at Blue Back Square to benefit Connecticut Foodshare

The 2023 Blue Back Burger Bash was set for Sept. 28.
The 2023 Blue Back Burger Bash was set for Sept. 28.(bluebacksquare.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Burger joints in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square will go head-to-head on Thursday to help Connecticut Foodshare.

The restaurants that planned to participate in the Blue Back Burger Bash were Fleming’s, World of Beer, The Place 2 Be, Gran Gusto, Rosa Mexicano, Boqueria, and Vinted.

Organizers said each eatery will provide a signature slider burger and guests can vote for their favorite.

Those who attend will see live music, celebrity judges, and more.

Each vote will have a chance to win a $250 gift card to a restaurant of choice.

Organizers said the event was free to attend. To sample, however, people must pre-register at this website with a suggested donation.

To donate directly to Foodshare itself, head here.

The burger bash starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

