CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH READING, MA (WFSB) - A Connecticut woman was busted for running a dog training service the either led to the loss of a dog or it being returned in an abused condition.

Detectives from the North Reading, MA Police Department said they charged 27-year-old Josephine Marie Ragland of Haddam, CT as part of the case.

The entire criminal complaint can be read below:

Detectives said they were made aware of Ragland’s activities when they looked into a case on Sept. 16.

A resident in North Reading said Ragland, who went by the name of Lilly, was hired online to train his French bulldog. The report said the victim agreed through the app Thumbtack to a two-week period of training time.

Ragland, however, failed to return the bulldog to its owner. She told the owner that the dog had either been lost or stolen.

Investigators said they learned that Ragland had been involved in several incidents in California where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack then failed to return her clients’ dogs or returned the dogs in a condition that indicated improper care or neglect.

They said Ragland refused to cooperate with their investigation, which included attempts to unveil her real name. She also gave investigators information that was later determined to be false or misleading.

Detectives said they determined that the victim’s dog died on Sept. 5.

They also learned that Ragland charged the victim $2,250 for two weeks of so-called training, which she never intended to provide.

The investigation was conducted with help from authorities in California.

North Reading police charged Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.

