ECAD is a labor of love, training future service dogs

WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - While school has just started for most students, there’s one class that’s just about to graduate.

Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities or “ECAD” has a new round of service dogs heading for graduation!

ECAD is a non-profit located in Winchester.

Since 1995 Dale Picard and his wife Lu have been training service animals and people with disabilities to work together to improve their quality of life.

Dale says its remarkable to see the evolution of the process.

“A year later you see them and they’re not the same person anymore. They have confidence, they stand up straighter, those that need a dog for balance issues, just seeing that person evolve, utilizing their animal and progressing in life is just overwhelming,” said Dale.

