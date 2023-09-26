Firefighters respond to car fire at Pratt & Whitney
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford.
A Channel 3 crew that passed the scene reported that the fire appeared to be in a parking lot.
When it got into the parking lot, a damaged Audi surrounded by firefighters could be seen.
No other details were released.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.