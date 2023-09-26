Firefighters respond to car fire at Pratt & Whitney

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford.

A Channel 3 crew that passed the scene reported that the fire appeared to be in a parking lot.

When it got into the parking lot, a damaged Audi surrounded by firefighters could be seen.

No other details were released.

