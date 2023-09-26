UConn Sports
Former UConn star Breanna Stewart is the WNBA’s MVP

FILE - New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart warms up before a WNBA basketball game against...
FILE - New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. Stewart finished the regular season second in the league in scoring, averaging a career-best 23 points a game. She helped New York secure the second best record in the league and Tuesday became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut produces all-time great basketball players.

One of them, the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, took home the 2023 WNBA MVP award.

The Liberty announced the honor on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old became the Liberty’s first MVP, but it was the second time she won the award herself.

She averages 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Stewart adds the award to an already stacked trophy case that includes two WNBA Finals MVP awards, two WNBA Player of the Year awards, and five WNBA All Star selections.

She won WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020 to go along with the four NCAA titles she helped earn at UConn.

She’ll be in action against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. The Sun have a 1-0 lead in the best of five game series.

