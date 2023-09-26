UConn Sports
GREAT KIDS: 15-year-old uses passion for wood carving to give back

By Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old, inspired to be a wood worker like his grandfather, is carving out his creations and his own path.

It’s inside the shed in Frankie DeMunda’s backyard where he carves and creates.

“When I’m in here, I like it,” said Frankie. “I can focus. and do a lot of things I like.”

Frankie creates then sells his products and donates the funds to help the community.

It all started with a Christmas tree that Frankie made for his mom. She then posted it on Facebook.

“I got 75 people that wanted one. It really like blew up. I didn’t expect it,” said Frankie. Now, Frankie’s wood working is all about helping others.

Right before school this summer, he sold enough wood carvings to donate 25 backpacks full of school supplies to kids in Danbury schools.

He also reached out to Walter Reed Medical Center to donate 50 wooden crosses to wounded vets.

Frankie said, “I wanted them to have a little happiness someone’s giving them something, so I handed them out. I’m thankful for what they did.”

His best-seller is his American Flag carving. Frankie sold 365 of them and donated the proceeds.

“He came right out and said, I want to build some things and give right back and donate,” said Frank DeMunda, Frankie’s dad. “It just took off from there.” Frankie says he wants to keep creating, carving, and most of all wants to keep giving.

