Magic of Lights returns to Rentschler Field this holiday season

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family event is coming back to the Hartford area just in time for the holiday season.

Channel 3 entered a partnership with the Magic of Lights, which is coming to the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The dazzling drive-through light experience starts Nov. 23. and will be up through Dec. 31.

It will run Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advanced tickets range from $18 to $23 for standard vehicles.

Otherwise, standard vehicle tickets cost $25 for Monday through Thursday or $30 for Friday through Sunday.

Limos and party buses are $70.

Details can be found on the event’s website here.

