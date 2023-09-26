UConn Sports
Magic of Lights returns to Rentschler Field this holiday season

The Magic of Lights event returns to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field for the holiday 2023 season.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family event is coming back to the Hartford area just in time for the holiday season.

Channel 3 entered a partnership with the Magic of Lights, which is coming to the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The dazzling drive-through light experience starts Nov. 23. and will be up through Dec. 31.

It will run Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advanced tickets range from $18 to $23 for standard vehicles.

Otherwise, standard vehicle tickets cost $25 for Monday through Thursday or $30 for Friday through Sunday.

Limos and party buses are $70.

Details can be found on the event’s website here.

