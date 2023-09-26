Man tried luring children into a van in New London, police say

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man tried to lure children into a van in New London, according to police.

The vehicle involved was a white van with tinted windows, New London police said.

Authorities said the man is white/Hispanic with black hair and a black/gray beard.

“Our Agency is in contact with and collaborating with the New London Public School system regarding these reports,” said New London police.

On social media, the department posted tips for reporting suspicious activity, and helping your child stay safe:

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269 Ext. 0.

