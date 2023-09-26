UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Naugatuck firefighters battle stubborn blaze in vacant mill building

By Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller and Hector Molina
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a stubborn blaze at a vacant building in Naugatuck on Monday night.

First responders were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

Crews worked through the night to eliminate the fire in the building that was previously home to Lewis Engineering.

When Channel 3 arrived, smoke and flames poured from the roof.

Firefighters from Waterbury, Middlebury, and Cheshire helped get control of the fire.

A few nearby homes had to be evacuated as a precaution, firefighters said. There’s no word on how long neighbors will be out of their homes.

A neighboring daycare, Spark Little Learners, closed on Tuesday due to the fire.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Claim your free COVID tests starting today
Vigil held for high school senior killed in New Milford crash
Vigil held for high school senior killed in New Milford crash
Family searching for dog after car stolen with Pitbull mix inside
‘Luna’ the dog has returned home, family says
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Lingering showers this morning give way to sunnier skies
Thomas Wrinn is accused of exposing himself to a minor and inappropriately touching a minor,...
Man accused of inappropriately touching a minor, exposing himself

Latest News

Pandemic savings are gone in most homes, college is not the biggest expense, and ChatGPT gets...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Pandemic savings gone, college no longer biggest expense, ChatGPT upgrade
Crews battled a stubborn blaze at a vacant building in Naugatuck on Monday night.
VIDEO: Vacant mill goes up in flames in Naugatuck
Connecticut's presidential primary could be up to four weeks earlier.
Special Session: State legislature discusses election monitors, moving presidential primary four weeks earlier
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Lingering showers this morning give way to sunnier skies