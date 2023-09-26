Naugatuck firefighters battle stubborn blaze in vacant mill building

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a stubborn blaze at a vacant building in Naugatuck on Monday night.

First responders were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

Crews worked through the night to eliminate the fire in the building that was previously home to Lewis Engineering.

When Channel 3 arrived, smoke and flames poured from the roof.

Firefighters from Waterbury, Middlebury, and Cheshire helped get control of the fire.

A few nearby homes had to be evacuated as a precaution, firefighters said. There’s no word on how long neighbors will be out of their homes.

A neighboring daycare, Spark Little Learners, closed on Tuesday due to the fire.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

