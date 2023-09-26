UConn Sports
Special Session: State legislature discusses election monitors, moving presidential primary four weeks earlier

Connecticut's presidential primary could be up to four weeks earlier.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gov. Lamont recently issued a proclamation calling the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in a special session on Tuesday to discuss the approval of multiple pieces of legislation.

The governor is asking for the presidential primary date to be moved up by four weeks, from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday in April.

Connecticut is currently among the last states in the country to hold its presidential primary.

Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut’s Secretary of State, is expected to authorize the use of election monitors to detect and prevent any wrongdoing during local elections.

This discussion occurred after Bridgeport’s alleged ballot fraud controversy earlier this month.

Other topics discussed will include extending the term of any incumbent municipal elected officials and improving re-canvassing procedures.

Gov. Lamont hopes to sign these proposals into law before the 2024 primaries.

The special session is occurring today at noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

