Stabbing victim dropped off at hospital in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – A stabbing victim was dropped off at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities said the male victim arrived at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are unsure where the stabbing happened.

“We are grateful for the support of local law enforcement officials, and since this is an active crime investigation we cannot comment further, said Day Kimball Health in a statement.

No further information was available.

