State department of education opens inquiry into Killingly BOE

The state’s department of education is planning to hold a hearing next month to discuss how well Killingly’s board of education is serving their students – espe
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - The state’s department of education is planning to hold a hearing next month to discuss how well Killingly’s board of education is serving their students – especially when it comes to mental health.

The push for mental health services in Killingly has been going on for over a year.

Earlier this year Killingly’s board of education approved a partnership with Community Health Resources (CHR) to offer mental health services to students.

CHR opened a center in August and students began seeing counselors on September 11. According to the district, sixteen students have already been given counseling and another sixteen are currently in intake.

While the district is implementing these services, the state department of education has decided to move forward with an inquiry into Killingly’s board of education.

In filings last week, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) says:

“There is nothing to suggest the Killingly Board had experienced an epiphanic shift in its recent history of denial of, and indifference to, student and mental health needs.”

Whether or not the inquiry will happen has been up in the air during a back and forth of court filings.

The CSDE recommended moving forward with a hearing next month. A hearing panel will review evidence and hear testimony as to the efficiency of Killingly’s board of education.

The hearing is scheduled for October 11.

