Tweed New Haven Airport takes part in mock disaster drill

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of first responders spent Tuesday going through a mock disaster drill at Tweed New Haven Airport.

The hope is they never have to put a plan like this into action, but they train and prepare just in case.

It was a large-scale mass casualty drill that is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years.

Tuesday’s simulation centered around a plane colliding with a school bus.

With volunteers, including students playing the role of the injured victims, firefighters from New Haven and East Haven along with EMTs and first responders from Yale New Haven hospital all took part, coordinating on their mass casualty plan, while testing out their communication and response.

“I think it’s very important to help people train so they know what to do in real life situations, so very important to do this,” said Robert Roy, volunteer.

To pull something like this off, it’s all about coordination, communication, teamwork and training. That is exactly what would be needed, if this situation was real.

“You’ve got FAA, you’ve got the State Police, we’ve got drones, New Haven Police Department, Yale New Haven Hospital’s SHARPS team, fire departments both from East Haven and New Haven, all planning for an event like this,” said Chief John Alston, New Haven Fire Department.

The comprehensive training along with the learning that can come out of this, is invaluable.

“This is our true gap analysis. This allows us to see where there are places where we need to plug in additional resources or where there are certain resources we may not need here,” Alston said. “It is a great opportunity for us to test our reflexes and our response capabilities God forbid should we have to respond to a major disaster such as this.”

