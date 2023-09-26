UConn Sports
Volunteers help prepare the upcoming Eversource Hartford Marathon

Volunteers help prepare the Eversource Hartford Marathon
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource Hartford marathon is less than three weeks away.

The event draws thousands of people to Connecticut’s capital city and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make the race happen.

One by one the shirts are getting folded, and the race day bibs are getting shipped out.

The marathon is officially 18 days away and the excitement is in the air.

“I just like to have fun and volunteer, that’s all,” said Karla Pickett, volunteer and Eversource employee.

Pickett is one of the 1,500 volunteers needed to help make the Eversource Hartford Marathon happen.

“I like to give back to my community,” Pickett said.

Volunteers gathered at Eversource headquarters in Berlin Tuesday to pack up race bibs and shirts and get the race packets ready to be mailed out to runners.

“I like the people, the camaraderie, and just helping. You feel like you have a purpose,” said Sue Pellegatto, volunteer, Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Pellegatto has been a volunteer for more than three decades.

“So many people I’ve met. I love them, they’re all like family and I still continue to do that today,” Pellegatto said.

Organizers are anticipating around 8500 runners on race day and there is a lot the volunteers are looking forward to.

“The crowds, just the camaraderie, the competition, everyone is together, just a feel-good environment helping out the community and local businesses too because a lot of people will be downtown,” said Bill Oliver, Eversource employee and volunteer.

The Eversource Hartford Marathon is on October 14.

