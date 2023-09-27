Brad Paisley concert at XL Center postponed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Brad Paisley’s concert scheduled for October 7th at the XL Center has been postponed.

There is no word on why it was postponed.

According to Ticketmaster, no action is required to obtain a refund. Ticketholders should expect a refund to the original method of payment within 30 days once the funds are received from the event organizer.

“Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

Brad Paisley’s website says to stay tuned for new concert details.

