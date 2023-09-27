UConn Sports
Brad Paisley concert at XL Center postponed

Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022,...
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Judd died April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Brad Paisley’s concert scheduled for October 7th at the XL Center has been postponed.

There is no word on why it was postponed.

According to Ticketmaster, no action is required to obtain a refund. Ticketholders should expect a refund to the original method of payment within 30 days once the funds are received from the event organizer.

“Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

Brad Paisley’s website says to stay tuned for new concert details.

