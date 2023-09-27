Bristol officer hurt in ambush returns to work

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol police officer who was hurt in an ambush last October is back on the job, according to the department.

Officer Alec Iurato has returned to work and was assigned to the Training Division to get acclimated, said Bristol Police Chief Brain Gould.

Iurato was shot in an ambush on Bristol officers last year.

Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy did not survive the attack.

Authorities said Iurato was shot in the leg before making his way around the house and getting behind a police cruiser. He then shot and killed the suspect who killed DeMonte and Hamzy.

